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Netanyahu Criticizes High Court for Approving Anti-War Demonstration
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned a High Court of Justice ruling that permitted an anti-war protest to take place in Tel Aviv the previous night.
"Unbelievable. While Jews are restricted during the (Passover) holiday from praying at the Western Wall, the High Court of Justice has approved a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv," Netanyahu said on the social media platform X.
He added: "Freedom of protest is important, but freedom of prayer is no less important. During wartime, the only authority determining security arrangements is the Home Front Command."
For the past two weeks, Israelis have held demonstrations across the country, particularly in Tel Aviv, calling for an immediate end to the US-Israeli war against Iran.
Yair Lapid, leader of Israel’s main opposition party Yesh Atid (“There Is a Future”), criticized Netanyahu for continuing his confrontational rhetoric while military attacks on Iran persist.
"While they're still searching for survivors among the rubble in Haifa, the only thing that pulls Netanyahu out of the hole is attempts to divide the people and incite against judges," he said on X.
Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz also weighed in on X, stating: "Enough sowing despair and division among the people during wartime!" He emphasized that Israel’s conflict is directed at Iran, not the Supreme Court.
"Unbelievable. While Jews are restricted during the (Passover) holiday from praying at the Western Wall, the High Court of Justice has approved a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv," Netanyahu said on the social media platform X.
He added: "Freedom of protest is important, but freedom of prayer is no less important. During wartime, the only authority determining security arrangements is the Home Front Command."
For the past two weeks, Israelis have held demonstrations across the country, particularly in Tel Aviv, calling for an immediate end to the US-Israeli war against Iran.
Yair Lapid, leader of Israel’s main opposition party Yesh Atid (“There Is a Future”), criticized Netanyahu for continuing his confrontational rhetoric while military attacks on Iran persist.
"While they're still searching for survivors among the rubble in Haifa, the only thing that pulls Netanyahu out of the hole is attempts to divide the people and incite against judges," he said on X.
Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz also weighed in on X, stating: "Enough sowing despair and division among the people during wartime!" He emphasized that Israel’s conflict is directed at Iran, not the Supreme Court.
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