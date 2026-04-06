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Fifteen Ships Pass Through Strait of Hormuz with Iran’s Approval
(MENAFN) Fifteen vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours after obtaining authorization from Iranian authorities, according to reports.
A news agency noted that the ships were permitted to navigate the strategic waterway only after receiving Iran’s approval. The agency also highlighted that traffic through the strait remains about 90% lower than levels seen before US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.
The region has remained on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive on February 28, which has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as countries in the region hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states. It has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
A news agency noted that the ships were permitted to navigate the strategic waterway only after receiving Iran’s approval. The agency also highlighted that traffic through the strait remains about 90% lower than levels seen before US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.
The region has remained on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive on February 28, which has so far claimed more than 1,340 lives, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as countries in the region hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states. It has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
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