Qatar Successfully Intercepts Drones Launched From Iran: MOD
Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced that the State of Qatar was targeted today, Friday, by a number of drones launched from Iran.
"Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted and neutralized all incoming drones," it added in its statement.
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