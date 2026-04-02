Khushi Kapoor Wishes Her 'Favourite Person' Shikhar Pahariya On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor took to her social media account on the 3rd of April, to wish her favourite person Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday with a cute picture of them both

Sharing a picture on her social media account, Khushi wrote,“Happy birthday to my favourite person @shikharpahariya.”

The picture features a Polaroid-style photograph of Shikhar hugging Khushi warmly. The picture has been clipped onto a clipboard, giving it a scrapbook-like personal feel.

A handwritten note at the bottom of the Polaroid reads,“Happy Birthday to my favourite ily.”

For the uninitiated, Khushi Kapoor shares a warm equation with Shikhar Pahariya and is often seen spending time with him and her sister Janhvi Kapoor.

As per reports, Janhvi has been dating Shikhar for quite a few years now. Though neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has publicly confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances, social media posts for one another, and affectionate gestures have often hinted at their close bond.

Khushi, Janhvi, and Shikhar are frequently spotted hanging out together.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023. She is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

She was then seen in Nadaniyaan starring oposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, the actress has featured in films such as Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Mili, and Bawaal.

Shikhar Pahariya is the brother of Veer Pahariya, and both are grandsons of former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

–IANS

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