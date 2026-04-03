J&K Likely To Witness Erratic Weather With Rain, Snow For Three Days

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) The Meteorological (MeT) Department on Friday forecast erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday till Sunday, with peak activity likely around April 4.

A statement by the local MeT Department said,“J&K is expected to experience erratic weather with light to moderate rain and snow across many places from April 3 to April 5, 2026, with the peak of this activity expected around April 4.

On Friday, generally cloudy conditions with intermittent light to moderate rain and snow in higher reaches, accompanied by thunder, hailstorms, and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) at scattered places, will prevail particularly in the afternoon.

The weather department said that on April 4, the wet spell will continue, with a high probability of moderate rain and snow across the Valley and in the Jammu division, with peak activity on this day.

On April 5, the weather conditions are likely to improve slightly, with partly cloudy skies and only isolated light rain.

The MeT office has warned of potential landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas, particularly on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Farmers and orchardists have been advised to suspend spraying and other farming operations during April 3-4 due to the expected rain and high winds. A significant drop in daytime temperatures is expected during this period. The weather is likely to remain generally unsettled with another potential spell of rain/snow arriving between April 7-9.

Srinagar had 11.2 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 4 degrees and Pahalgam 6.2 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 19.8 degrees Celsius, Katra town 19 degrees, Batote 13.5, Banihal 12.1 and Bhaderwah 10 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed deficit rainfall and snow during the winter season, and this gave rise to apprehensions about the availability of water for drinking purposes and irrigation. February and March received adequate rainfall in the plains and light to moderate snowfall in the higher reaches.

This has resulted in a rise in water level in local rivers, mountain streams, lakes, springs and wells.