Anshula Kapoor Has A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party Thrown By Cousins In Seoul

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Social media influencer and Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor seems to be currently soaking in pre-wedding festivities as she geared up for her bachelorette with her cousins in Seoul, South Korea.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula shared a carousel of pictures from Seoul, giving a glimpse into her fun-filled and happening celebrations.

She captioned the post as,“Seoulsters for life Bachelorette behavior with my OGs.”

The pictures capture Anshula in absolute high spirits as she enjoys the special moments with her girl gang.

In one of the pictures, she is seen dressed as a bride-to-be, wearing a veil and quirky glasses, sitting against a colourful backdrop that reads“Bride to be,” and is seen surrounded by her cousins.

Another picture shows the bride-to-be posing with her cousins, all twinning in pink T-shirts, with a banner behind them that reads“Miss to Mrs.”

The carousel also features glimpses from their outings across the city of Seoul. One picture shows a bunch of photo booth strips.

In another picture, the gang is seen posing in front of a striking golden hand sculpture, and in another separate frame, they are seen exploring an aesthetic library space.

Adding to the travel diaries, Anshula shared snippets of their food adventures, including desserts, cookies, breads, and beverages.

The celebrations also included a filling cozy meal moments, cafe visits, and scenic outdoor shots where the cousins are seen bonding well.

For the uninitiated, Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. She shares a close bond with her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor.

In October, the Kapoor family had gathered together for the 'Gor Dhana' ceremony of Anshula Kapoor.

For the uninitiated, Anshula is all set to get married to longtime boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar.

On her most special day at the God Dhana, Anshula Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, during the most important moments of her life.

After she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar, Anshula ensured her mother's presence was felt in a special way by weaving her most used words, 'Rab Rakha', into her bridal choli.

The phrase was something that Mona Kapoor would often say to bless her children.

Sharing a post on her social media, Anshula wrote, 'She always said Rab Rakha, so I've carried it with me in this new chapter, stitched gently on my back, tucked safely in my heart, a reminder that she's still here, still watching, still my forever protector, my Ma.'"

"Thank you, Arpita Mehta, for making sure these weren't just words on fabric but feelings woven into every thread, a promise, a prayer, a piece of her with me.”

–IANS

rd/