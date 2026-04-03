Jayati Bhatia Reflects On Journey From Childhood Dreams To Household Fame

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Television actress Jayati Bhatia, who made her debut into Hindi television industry in 1995 with Challenge as Khushnuma, took a stroll down memory lane, sharing glimpses from her journey before stepping into the spotlight.

Jayati took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself dancing on stage. The pictures had a text overlay which read:“before the fame there was passion,”“A young girl with big dreams”,“From stage to screen a journey of passion” and“And the story continues, thank you for the love.”

Recalling her early days in the caption section, Jayati spoke about how her path to success was shaped by passion, discipline and an unwavering love for the craft. She highlighted that every milestone in her career has been built on years of dedication and perseverance.

“From childhood dreams to becoming a household name... every step was built on passion, discipline & love for the art.”

Sharing a series of throwback pictures, Jayati gave fans a peek into her life before fame, capturing moments from her formative years and early artistic pursuits.

“This is a glimpse of my journey before the spotlight. Tell me... which picture touched your heart the most?” she concluded.

After her debut, Jayati was seen in Tu Tu Main Main. For the first of many collaborations, she teamed up with producer Ekta Kapoor in Kanyadaan and had a small role in her production Itihaas.

She began the next century and decade as the wife of Arun Govil's character in Kaise Kahoon. Her next was Kitne Kool Hai Hum, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Mamta.

In April 2011, Jayati was seen in Sasural Simar Ka where she acted as Nirmala "Mataji" Bharadwaj, the matriarch of the Bharadwaj family. The show became one of the most highest-rated television shows on TRP charts and made its position among the most longest-running Indian television series, before ending in March 2018 post a successful run of seven years continuously.

She is currently seen in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile starring Ayushi Khurana and Bharat Ahlawat.