Azerbaijan's State Mortgage Lending Takes Nosedive In 2M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lending through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) of Azerbaijan dropped from January through February 2026.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan shows that this figure amounted to 22.3 million manat ($13.1 million), reflecting a decrease of 23.2 million manat ($13.6 million), or two times, compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, the amount of loans refinanced by the MCGF amounted to 54.5 million manat ($31.9 million), marking a year-on-year rise of 6.7 million manat ($3.9 million), or 14%.

Additionally, the amount of funds raised by the MCGF through bond issuance decreased by 100 million manat ($58.8 million), dropping to 100 million manat ($58.8 million).

At the same time, the amount of funding allocated to the fund from the state budget remained unchanged compared to the same period last year, totaling 21.3 million manat ($12.5 million).