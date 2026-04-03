Rajnath Singh To Attend Commissioning Of Advanced Stealth Frigate 'Taragiri' In Visakhapatnam Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Visakhapatnam on Friday to attend the commissioning ceremony of the advanced stealth frigate INS Taragiri.

Announcing the visit on X on Thursday, Singh said:“...03 April, I shall be in Visakhapatnam to attend the Commissioning Ceremony of the advanced stealth Frigate 'Taragiri'. This commissioning highlights the strategic and maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard as well as the Indian Navy's sustained focus on strengthening its combat readiness and operational might while strongly reinforcing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

The commissioning of INS Taragiri (F41) marks a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities and is seen as a powerful testament to the nation's journey toward becoming a fully self-reliant maritime power. The ceremony, presided over by Rajnath Singh, is expected to underscore India's growing indigenous strength in building advanced naval vessels.

INS Taragiri is the fourth vessel under the Project 17A class of stealth frigates and represents a major advancement over earlier designs. Powered by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, the frigate is built for high-speed, high-endurance operations and is capable of performing a wide range of multi-dimensional maritime missions.

Constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, the 6,670-tonne warship incorporates over 75 per cent indigenous content, reflecting India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The project has also benefited more than 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), creating thousands of jobs across the country and boosting the local defence industrial ecosystem.

The commissioning of INS Taragiri reinforces the Indian Navy's focus on maintaining combat readiness and operational superiority along the eastern seaboard, a region of strategic significance for India's maritime security. It also highlights the successful implementation of the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, positioning the nation as a growing hub of indigenous defence technology and expertise.

With the addition of INS Taragiri, the Indian Navy strengthens its ability to undertake high-intensity, multi-dimensional maritime operations, ensuring both the security of national waters and India's position as a significant naval power in the Indo-Pacific region.