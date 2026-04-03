Good Friday In India: Prayers In Kolkata, Processions In Thoothukudi

Devotees across India observed Good Friday with solemn prayers and religious processions, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. At the Motherhouse of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, devotees gathered to offer prayers and participate in special services conducted to commemorate the day.

Observances Across India

'Way of the Cross' in Thoothukudi

Meanwhile, in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, thousands of devotees took part in the traditional 'Way of the Cross' procession, a ritual retracing the path of Christ's journey to Calvary.

The Way of the Cross, also known as the Stations of the Cross (Via Crucis or Via Dolorosa), is a Catholic devotion consisting of 14 steps that honour the passion and death of Jesus Christ. Traditionally observed on Fridays during Lent, this practice involves reflecting on key moments from Christ's condemnation to His burial, allowing believers to spiritually accompany Him on His journey to Calvary. Participants carried crosses and chanted hymns, maintaining a reflective and respectful tone throughout the march.

Prayers in Delhi

In Delhi, devotees also took part in prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Gol Dak Khana and St Thomas Church, RK Puram Sector 2, observing the day with prayers.

Significance of Good Friday

Good Friday is a day of paramount significance for Christians worldwide, including those in India, who observe this solemn day on the Friday before Easter, which commences with Palm Sunday and concludes with Easter. The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans. The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary. The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. (ANI)

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