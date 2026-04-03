Hanuman Jayanti: 51-Foot Ashtadhatu Statue Of Bajrangbali Unveiled

Grand Statue Unveiled for Hanuman Jayanti

A grand 51-foot-tall statue of Mahabali Bajrangbali was unveiled at the Janrai Toriya Temple in Chhatarpur on April 2, drawing attention for its scale and craftsmanship. The unveiling marked the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Chhatarpur. The statue has been made using 171 quintals of Ashtadhatu, a traditional alloy composed of eight metals, often used in the creation of sacred idols in India. The use of Ashtadhatu is considered significant in religious traditions due to its durability and spiritual importance.

A large number of devotees thronged the Mansapuran Hanuman Mandir in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday to attend the 'mangal aarti' and offer prayers on the auspicious occasion. Visuals from Shri Hanuman Mandir Jam Sawli in Pandhurna district of Madhya Pradesh also showed devotees assembling in significant numbers to mark the auspicious occasion and seek blessings.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, praising Lord Hanuman as a symbol of devotion and strength. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Lord Hanuman Ji is the unparalleled symbol of devotion, strength, and unwavering dedication. May the grace of the mighty one infuse courage and positivity into all his devotees." He also shared a Sanskrit verse, "Manojavam marutatulyavegam jiteindriyam buddhimatam varishtham, Vatatmajam vanarayuthamukhyam Sriramadutam shirasa namami," highlighting the virtues and greatness of Lord Hanuman.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, highlighting the virtues of Lord Hanuman.

About Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima. This day typically falls in March or April. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad. (ANI)

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