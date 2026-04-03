Adani Group Proud To Contribute To Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: Gautam Adani

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and emphasised the Adani Group's investments in the state across sectors like power, defence, airports and logistics, among others.

"Some visions reshape nations. Hearing Chief Minister @myogiadityanath lay out the roadmap for Viksit Uttar Pradesh was an unforgettable moment,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

“A $1 trillion economy by 2030. $6 trillion by 2047. This is a declaration of what UP is capable of becoming,” the billionaire industrialist added.

He further stated that the Adani Group is proud to contribute to UP's transformation through investments in power, defense, airports, logistics, industrial parks, and data centres.

“We are here to help build that future,” said Gautam Adani.

On Thursday, Gautam Adani visited Ayodhya for a darshan with his wife Dr Priti Adani, elder son Karan Adani and daughter-in-law Paridhi Adani, to offer prayers and pay respects at the Shri Ram Temple, before proceeding to Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya for an institutional interaction.

The Shri Ram Temple, located at the birthplace of Lord Ram, stands as a symbol of faith, devotion, and civilisational continuity. Gautam Adani said his visit, which coincided with Hanuman Jayanti, was a deeply personal moment, blending faith with a broader national narrative.

In 2022, the Adani Group announced at the 'Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit' that it would invest Rs 70,000 crore in the state, resulting in the creation of at least 30,000 jobs.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) between the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Adani Power Limited (APL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power over a period of 25 years.

In August 2025, Adani Airports announced a massive investment plan of Rs 10,000 crore to expand and modernise the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) in Lucknow.