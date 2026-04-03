LPG Availability Rumours: Centre Urges States To Boost Communication

The Central Government has raised concerns over the persistence of rumours regarding LPG availability, noting that only 17 states are currently conducting regular press briefings to mitigate public anxiety. In a formal letter to all State and Union Territory Chief Secretaries, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has urged local administrations to intensify their communication strategies to prevent panic buying and hoarding across the country.

Centre's Directive to States

"It is observed that rumours and misinformation continue to circulate in certain areas, leading to avoidable public concern and instances of panic buying. As per information provided by State-level Coordinators of OMCs, only 17 States/UTs are presently conducting regular or intermittent press briefings," Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal stated in the letter. The states currently conducting these briefings include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Centre has requested the remaining states to immediately adopt similar measures to stabilise the situation.

"In this regard, States/UT Governments are requested to intensify proactive and regular public communication. Daily press briefings at an appropriately senior level, along with timely dissemination of accurate information through social and electronic media, may be ensured to reassure citizens regarding adequate availability and smooth distribution of LPG and to effectively counter misinformation," the Secretary wrote.

Crackdown on Hoarding and Black Marketing

Beyond this communication, the Ministry has also called for strict enforcement against those exploiting the situation for profit. "Necessary action may also continue to be taken to curb malpractices such as hoarding and black marketing," the letter added.

Geopolitical Tensions Fuelled Misinformation

This directive follows an earlier warning issued by the Ministry on March 27, which highlighted how geopolitical developments in West Asia had disrupted global supply chains. These external factors contributed to a surge in fake news regarding the pricing and availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG on social media platforms, further straining the domestic distribution network. (ANI)

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