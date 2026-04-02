Majid Al Futtaim And Dubai SME Launch Ma'an To Boost And Support UAE's Homegrown Smes

Majid Al Futtaim opens its full ecosystem to UAE entrepreneurs – from Mall of the Emirates and THAT Concept Store to VOX Cinemas, Carrefour and more This programme builds on Dubai's AED 1 billion economic incentive package designed to ease financial pressures on businesses It offers media and influencer promotion along with exposure to more than 10 million SHARE loyalty members Registrations are now open for UAE-based small and medium-sized enterprises that have been running for a minimum of 12 months

Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises

Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched Ma'an by Majid Al Futtaim. Building on Dubai's recently approved AED 1 billion economic incentive package aimed at easing financial pressures on businesses, Ma'an aims to create a new platform for UAE entrepreneurs and emerging businesses to grow their brands at scale, all while driving seamless collaboration between the public and private sectors to accelerate impact.

Meaning“together” in Arabic, Ma'an is designed to give promising UAE-based small and medium-sized businesses a direct pathway to one of the region's most powerful consumer ecosystems. From Mall of the Emirates and THAT Concept Store to VOX Cinemas, Carrefour, and other Majid Al Futtaim destinations, selected brands will be able to showcase their products where millions of customers shop, dine, and spend their time.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said:“This initiative reflects the importance of strategic public-private collaboration in creating practical growth opportunities for SMEs. By connecting emerging businesses with established consumer platforms, Ma'an enables entrepreneurs to strengthen market access, build brand visibility, and accelerate commercial growth. The programme also supports Dubai SME's continued mandate to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the SME ecosystem in line with priorities of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and as per the directions of our city's leadership.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said:“The role of our malls has always been to bring people and communities together, and that responsibility has never been more important than it is today. Small businesses are a cornerstone of the UAE's economic and social fabric, and Ma'an reflects our commitment to creating pathways for homegrown brands to scale and thrive.

“This initiative, delivered in close partnership with Dubai SME and the Department of Economy and Tourism, demonstrates the strength of public–private collaboration in advancing the nation's entrepreneurial ambitions. We are proud to stand alongside our government partners in supporting the next generation of UAE businesses and look forward to welcoming these emerging brands into the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem.”

More than just a pop-up concept, Ma'an is built to promote growth. In addition to physical retail opportunities, participating businesses will benefit from Majid Al Futtaim's marketing and communications platforms, including visibility through the SHARE app, social media, mall digital screens, media outreach, and collaborations with influencers and lifestyle partners. Together, these channels give entrepreneurs access to audiences and brand-building opportunities that can often take years to unlock.

The programme is now open for applications from UAE-based businesses that have been running for a minimum of 12 months and have a compelling brand story.

Created in partnership with Dubai SME, Ma'an also supports Dubai's broader efforts to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen economic diversity, and champion local business success. By helping emerging brands connect with customers faster and more meaningfully, the initiative aims to create lasting value not only for entrepreneurs, but for the wider community.

Businesses selected for the inaugural cohort will be contacted directly. With limited spaces available, eligible brands are encouraged to apply early.