Russian And Iranian Fms Discuss Conflict In Middle East
It is reported that during the conversation, the parties discussed in detail the development of the situation surrounding the new conflict in the Middle East and the efforts of a number of states aimed at reducing tensions.
The ministers also exchanged views on the progress of discussions in the UN Security Council on ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and overcoming the consequences of US and Israeli actions against Iran.
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