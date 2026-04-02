Ex-DGP Blames IPS Officer For Early Kidnapping Cases In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) Former Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has sparked controversy with a sensational claim about the origins of kidnapping crimes in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Patna Airport on Thursday, Pandey alleged that the“culture of kidnapping” in Bihar was not initiated by criminals but by a serving IPS officer.

He claimed that during a period when dacoity was rampant in Bettiah and Bagaha, a Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Andhra Pradesh cadre -- then on deputation in Bihar -- advised criminal gangs to shift from dacoity to kidnapping for ransom.

According to Pandey, the officer suggested that criminals abduct wealthy individuals, collect ransom, and release them as a way to reduce visible crime statistics in official records.

At the time, several dacoit gangs were active in the region, and the police were under pressure to control the situation.

Praising the governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the former DGP said the state has since moved far beyond that phase.

He claimed that earlier Bihar witnessed 10 to 20 kidnapping incidents daily - many of which went unreported - but asserted that governance measures have dismantled what he described as a“kidnapping industry”.

Pandey further emphasised that maintaining law and order is not solely the responsibility of the police.

He stressed the importance of public participation, stating that societal silence in the face of crime - such as harassment - contributes to the problem.

He called on citizens to rise above caste and religious divisions and collectively oppose criminal elements.

Expressing confidence in the current police leadership, Pandey praised Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, noting that he has worked with him for nearly 25 years in various roles.

He described him as a capable officer and said he had already drawn his attention to recent incidents requiring action.

On the political front, Pandey described Nitish Kumar as one of Bihar's most prominent Chief Ministers, crediting him with improving the state's law and order situation.

He added that any transition in leadership would be significant for Bihar.

Addressing Nishant Kumar's role in future politics, Pandey described him as educated and well-mannered, though he noted he had limited knowledge of his political experience.