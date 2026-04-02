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Ex-Kenyan FM Reemerges After Brief Disappearance
(MENAFN) Raphael Tuju, Kenya’s former Foreign Minister, has returned safely after going missing over the weekend, explaining that he went into hiding after being followed by unknown vehicles.
Speaking to the press on Monday, Tuju said he was pursued near the Karen roundabout in Nairobi while en route to an evening radio interview on Saturday. He described a car without number plates closing in on him, prompting him to divert onto side streets to evade it.
“I got very worried... I abandoned the vehicle there. I want to thank Kenyans, but I also especially want to thank a family in Kiambu that were able to give me shelter,” he said during a press briefing.
Tuju added that he had previously reported being followed by the “same vehicle, a Land Cruiser” to Karen Police Station on Friday.
Authorities had launched an investigation after his family filed a missing person report on Sunday. Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed that his car had been found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen, with its hazard lights left on.
Speaking to the press on Monday, Tuju said he was pursued near the Karen roundabout in Nairobi while en route to an evening radio interview on Saturday. He described a car without number plates closing in on him, prompting him to divert onto side streets to evade it.
“I got very worried... I abandoned the vehicle there. I want to thank Kenyans, but I also especially want to thank a family in Kiambu that were able to give me shelter,” he said during a press briefing.
Tuju added that he had previously reported being followed by the “same vehicle, a Land Cruiser” to Karen Police Station on Friday.
Authorities had launched an investigation after his family filed a missing person report on Sunday. Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed that his car had been found abandoned on Miotoni Lane in Karen, with its hazard lights left on.
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