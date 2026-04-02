Matchmaker Launches To Connect Singles With Professional Matchmakers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Matchmaker, a new platform designed to connect singles with professional matchmakers, has officially launched, introducing a more high-end, structured, concierge alternative to traditional dating apps by focusing on curated, human-led matchmaking.

Founded by Ophir Laizerovich, Co-founder of LeadThink, and Mark Brooks, a longtime advisor to the online dating industry, Matchmaker aims to simplify the process of finding and engaging high-quality matchmaking services.

The platform allows users to answer a series of questions and be matched with professional matchmakers based on location, age, and income, ensuring alignment with both personal preferences and service compatibility. The service is accessible via web and mobile browsers.

For professional matchmakers, Matchmaker offers a new channel to reach high-intent clients without relying on traditional lead-generation methods. By matching clients based on key criteria and intent, the platform aims to improve client quality, reduce acquisition friction, and help matchmakers focus on delivering outcomes rather than sourcing prospects.

“Matchmakers offer great services that are truly distinct from online dating,” said Mark Brooks, Co-founder of Matchmaker.“It's tough to find a quality matchmaker, so we're making that job easier.”

Product Overview

Matchmaker offers a streamlined journey:

Users answer a short set of questions about preferences and relationship goals

The platform connects them with a compatible professional matchmaker

Matchmakers provide curated introductions and ongoing guidance

The goal is to provide a high-service alternative to dating apps and improved coaching assistance and match quality through human expertise.

Built by Industry Veterans

Ophir Laizerovich, Co-founder of LeadThink, brings more than 22 years of experience in business development and online marketing. Through LeadThink, Laizerovich has focused on helping companies scale customer acquisition through performance-based marketing and in-house funding, driving millions of users and revenue growth across multiple industries.

Mark Brooks is a globally recognized advisor in the online dating and social discovery space. Through his consultancy, Courtland Brooks, he has helped numerous companies refine product strategy, scale growth, and achieve successful exits. Brooks has been quoted in major publications including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Financial Times, and Washington Post. He is also the host of LTR (Love, Technology, Relationships), a leading conference series that brings together executives across the dating and social discovery ecosystem.

About Matchmaker

Matchmaker is a platform designed to connect singles with professional matchmakers through intelligent matching and curated introductions. By combining technology with human expertise, the company aims to improve outcomes in modern dating by focusing on compatibility, intent, and quality over volume.

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