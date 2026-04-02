LDF, UDF Are Communal, Corrupt, Two Sides Of Same Coin: Tejasvi Surya

'LDF, UDF are two sides of the same corrupt coin'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As Keralam assembly polls near, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in opposition, describing them as "communal and corrupt". Speaking with ANI, he alleged that several UDF candidates previously contested on the LDF ticket and vice versa, calling the alliances "two sides of the same coin". He further commented on the manifestos of the two alliances and claimed that after assuming power, "they never follow up on the manifesto". He also condemned them for allegedly hindering the state's growth.

"If you have a look at the list of candidates across Keralam, you will find at least 25 candidates who have earlier contested in UDF who are now LDF candidates or LDF candidates who are now on the UDF ticket. It is very clear that the match fixing is between the UDF and the LDF because they are two sides of the same coin. They are common in their communalism, corruption, and their hatred for the progress of Keralam," Surya said.

"LDF and UDF both have no respect for their manifestos. Releasing a manifesto before an election for both LDF and UDF is a matter of formality, but they never follow up once they come to power or get elected. We have seen this multiple times in the last few years," he added.

BJP a 'serious alternative' for Keralam

Claiming that the people in Kerala want change, Surya further described the BJP and NDA as a "very serious alternative". He asserted confidence that the party, following its victory, will bring the state out of the allegedly prolonged "alternating misgovernance".

"This election will be a very important moment for the BJP and the people of Keralam as the BJP is gaining immense popularity. This will be the best performance of the NDA in the history of Keralam's politics. They have gotten tired of the alternative misgovernance between the UDF and the LDF. People of Keralam have realised that both LDF and UDF are the same two sides of the same corrupt coin. They want new development, they want change, and they know that it is only the BJP-led NDA that can bring this kind of an alternative in Keralam," he said.

'Best performance of NDA' expected

"The Prime Minister's visit a couple of days ago to Keralam has energised our cadre. I would not want to restrict and put a number to a specific number, but I'm very confident that this election will be a new opening, a new front, and a new alternative in Keralam's politics," he added.

'We are the only alternative, not a B-team'

Furthermore, in a veiled attack against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the BJP MP denied claims of the NDA being a "B or A team of some other camp".

"There is no question of the NDA being a B team or an A team of some other camp. We are the only alternative, and we will emerge as that force which is going to bring Keralam out of this alternating misgovernance that Keralam has experienced for so many years," he said.

Earlier this month, Vijayan criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, calling them the "B-team" of the BJP. He also said that Congress was copying the ruling party's positions instead of learning from its own mistakes.

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)