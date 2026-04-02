Gavin D. J. Harper
- Research Fellow, Birmingham Centre for Strategic Elements & Critical Materials, University of Birmingham
Gavin Harper is a Research Fellow at the Birmingham Centre for Strategic Elements & Critical Materials focused on issues at the Critical Materials / Energy Nexus.
Previously, he was Energy Development Manager for the Birmingham Energy Institute and Visiting Researcher for the Centre for Solar Energy Research at Glyndŵr (now Wrexham) University where he previously co-ordinated the solar stream of the Welsh Energy Sector Training programme.
Gavin read for his ESRC funded PhD at the Centre for Business Relationships, Accountability, Sustainability & Society, Cardiff University. He also holds an MBA from Keele University and Masters degrees from Cardiff University in Business Research Methods, Loughborough University in Renewable Energy Systems, and the University of East London in Sustainable Architecture.Experience
- 2014–present Visiting Researcher, Centre for Solar Energy Research, Glyndŵr University 2015–present Energy Development Manager, Birmingham Energy Institute, University of Birmingham 2013–2014 WEST Programme Solar Stream Co-Ordinator, Centre for Solar Energy Research, Glyndŵr University 2012–2014 Associate, Sustainable Places Research Institute, Cardiff University 2007–2012 Doctoral Researcher, The ESRC Centre for Business Relationships, Accountability, Sustainability & Society
- 2014 Cardiff University, PhD 2012 Keele University, MBA. Education Management 2010 Loughborough University, MSc. Renewable Energy Systems Technology 2009 Open University, BEng. (Hons) Engineering 2008 Cardiff University, MSc. Social Science Research Methods 2007 University of East London, MSc. Architecture: Advanced Environmental & Energy Studies 2006 Open University, BSc. (Hons) Technology
- Member of the Institute of Engineering & Technology Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
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