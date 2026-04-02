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[Latest] Global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.47 Billion By 2035 At A 7.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)


2026-04-02 07:31:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 2.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 6.47 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2026 and 2035. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sciex (Danaher Corporation), Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity), Bruker Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Inficon Holding AG, 908 Devices Inc., Microsaic Systems plc and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS and GC-MS/MS), Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS, Triple Quadrupole, QTOF), Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS, ICP-MS/MS), Ion Mobility Spectrometry, High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (Orbitrap, TOF), Other Product Types (Direct MS, Field-Deployable Systems)), By Application (Water Quality Testing (Drinking Water, Groundwater, Surface Water, Wastewater), Air Quality Monitoring (Ambient Air, Stack Emissions, Indoor Air), Soil & Sediment Analysis (Contaminated Land, Agricultural Soil), Food Safety & Contamination Testing (Pesticide Residues, Mycotoxins, Veterinary Drugs), Industrial Effluent & Process Monitoring, Other Applications (Biota, Emerging Contaminants)), By End-User (Environmental Testing Laboratories (Accredited Commercial Labs), Government & Regulatory Agencies (EPA, Environment Agency, CPCB), Industrial & Manufacturing Facilities, Academic & Research Institutes, Water Utilities & Municipal Authorities, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 6.47 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.6% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market @

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Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Trends

The environmental mass spectrometry market in the world includes high-resolution and portable field mass spectrometers, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), and high-resolution mass spectrometers, which are some of the advanced instruments of environmental mass spectrometry that are employed in monitoring the environment, regulatory compliance, and studies. The global environmental mass spectrometry industry is developing at a high rate due to the high environmental regulations, the rise in pollution issues caused by industrialization and urbanization, the growth in real-time monitoring requirements in climate change research, and the growth in high-sensitivity, portable and AI-enhanced mass spectrometry technology products across the world.

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What are the Factors That have made a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the environmental mass spectrometry market?

Adoption has increased with the increase in demand for detecting trace-level contaminants such as PFAS, microplastics, and volatile organic compounds due to worldwide regulatory measures such as the EPA standards and EU REACH, and the necessity of active environmental risk monitoring. The industry reports indicate that the increased cases of water and air pollution necessitate large investments in monitoring systems. With the growing efforts to comply with climate initiatives and corporate sustainability, agencies and industries are in need of powerful compliance reporting, source apportionment, and ecosystem health assessment instruments.

The areas of technological advances have brought high-resolution orbital ion traps, field ambient ionization methods, automated sample preparation and AI data analysis, and multi-residue screening hybrid MS systems to enhance the detection limits, speed, and usability. Other reasons are increased attention to new contaminants and biodiversity, better access to remote sensing, and government subsidies and international partnerships on environmental protection both in the developed and developing markets.

(A free sample of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.
  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.
  • Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.
  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated.
  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.
  • Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, the largest portion of the environmental mass spectrometry market was dominated by GC-MS systems due to the demand in the analysis of volatile and semi-volatile compounds in the context of air and soil monitoring. These systems play a vital role in regulatory testing, forensic investigations, and tracking of pollution and have been highly developed by advancing models of portable devices with low detection limits (which most analysts have considered critically important to improving accuracy and creating on-site measurements in a wide range of environmental matrices).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by the manufacturers have the biggest market share and are the main distributor of the customized configuration, technical assistance, and validation services. The channels are expert guidance in developing methods, regulatory compliance tools and data-specific solutions to environmental laboratories, governmental agencies, and research facilities with high precision monitoring processes and are therefore the choice of sectors that require data intensive and tightly regulated environmental analyses.

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Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry market, and what is its expected growth rate?
  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Environmental Mass Spectrometry market forward?
  • What are the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Industry's top companies?
  • What are the different categories that the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market caters to?
  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035
  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions
  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The dominant position of North America in the market of environmental mass spectrometry is explained by strict EPA regulations, a vast network of environmental monitoring, substantial investment in the development of green technologies, and the active implementation of water quality and air pollution control programs. The regioselective instrument providers, advanced lab infrastructure, and initial incorporation of high-res MS in the recognition of PFAS are advantages to the region that fosters continuous innovation and demand based on compliance.

Concurrently, the Asia Pacific market has the highest rate of change in the environmental mass spectrometry market due to its high pace of industrialization, dire pollution needs in its major cities, growing regulatory measures, and growing environmental research studies. A rise in the adoption of cost effective and high sensitivity systems is being experienced in countries such as China, India and Japan based on increasing investments, national green policies and capacity building in monitoring labs. Market expansion in the Asia Pacific is further facilitated by urbanization, transboundary pollution issues and requirements on sustainability.

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Browse the full “Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS and GC-MS/MS), Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS, Triple Quadrupole, QTOF), Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS, ICP-MS/MS), Ion Mobility Spectrometry, High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (Orbitrap, TOF), Other Product Types (Direct MS, Field-Deployable Systems)), By Application (Water Quality Testing (Drinking Water, Groundwater, Surface Water, Wastewater), Air Quality Monitoring (Ambient Air, Stack Emissions, Indoor Air), Soil & Sediment Analysis (Contaminated Land, Agricultural Soil), Food Safety & Contamination Testing (Pesticide Residues, Mycotoxins, Veterinary Drugs), Industrial Effluent & Process Monitoring, Other Applications (Biota, Emerging Contaminants)), By End-User (Environmental Testing Laboratories (Accredited Commercial Labs), Government & Regulatory Agencies (EPA, Environment Agency, CPCB), Industrial & Manufacturing Facilities, Academic & Research Institutes, Water Utilities & Municipal Authorities, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2026 USD 3.12 billion
Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 6.47 billion
Market Size in 2025 USD 2.84 billion
CAGR Growth Rate 7.6% CAGR
Base Year 2025
Forecast Period 2026-2035
Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End-User and Region
Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

  • In August 2025: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer with enhanced AI-driven workflows for environmental PFAS analysis, offering sub-ppt sensitivity and automated reporting to streamline compliance testing.

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Spectacular Deals

  • Comprehensive coverage
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  • 25% discount on your next purchase.
  • Service guarantees are available.
  • A personalized market brief by the author.

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List of the prominent players in the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Waters Corporation
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • Sciex (Danaher Corporation)
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)
  • Bruker Corporation
  • JEOL Ltd.
  • Inficon Holding AG
  • 908 Devices Inc.
  • Microsaic Systems plc
  • Others

The Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

  • Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS and GC-MS/MS)
  • Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS, Triple Quadrupole, QTOF)
  • Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS, ICP-MS/MS)
  • Ion Mobility Spectrometry
  • High-Resolution Mass Spectrometry (Orbitrap, TOF)
  • Other Product Types (Direct MS, Field-Deployable Systems)

By Application

  • Water Quality Testing (Drinking Water, Groundwater, Surface Water, Wastewater)
  • Air Quality Monitoring (Ambient Air, Stack Emissions, Indoor Air)
  • Soil & Sediment Analysis (Contaminated Land, Agricultural Soil)
  • Food Safety & Contamination Testing (Pesticide Residues, Mycotoxins, Veterinary Drugs)
  • Industrial Effluent & Process Monitoring
  • Other Applications (Biota, Emerging Contaminants)

By End-User

  • Environmental Testing Laboratories (Accredited Commercial Labs)
  • Government & Regulatory Agencies (EPA, Environment Agency, CPCB)
  • Industrial & Manufacturing Facilities
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Water Utilities & Municipal Authorities
  • Other End-Users

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

This Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

  • Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?
  • What Was the Global Market Status of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market?
  • What Is the Current Market Status of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market by Considering Applications and Types?
  • What Are Projections of the Global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?
  • What is a Environmental Mass Spectrometry market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?
  • What is the economic impact on the Environmental Mass Spectrometry industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
  • What Are the Market Dynamics of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Environmental Mass Spectrometry Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market @

Reasons to Purchase Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Report

  • The Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Report gives both descriptive and numerical insights about the market by looking at different economic and non-economic factors.
  • Environmental Mass Spectrometry The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.
  • Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.
  • The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.
  • Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.
  • Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.
  • Environmental Mass Spectrometry Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

  • The study provides a thorough overview of the global Environmental Mass Spectrometry market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
  • Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Environmental Mass Spectrometry Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

  • Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Environmental Mass Spectrometry market analysis.
  • The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Environmental Mass Spectrometry market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
  • This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Environmental Mass Spectrometry market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
  • The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

  • Participants and stakeholders worldwide Environmental Mass Spectrometry market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Environmental Mass Spectrometry industry.
  • Managers in the Environmental Mass Spectrometry sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Environmental Mass Spectrometry market.
  • Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Environmental Mass Spectrometry products' market trends.
  • Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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About Custom Market Insights:

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CMI is a one-stop solution for data collection and investment advice. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help us understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts advise clients on aspects such as strategies for future estimation, forecasting, opportunities to grow, and consumer surveys.

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