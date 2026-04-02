Karnataka CM Hails Good Conviction Rates But Seeks Strict Police Action In Bringing Down Number Of Crimes

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that though Karnataka is ahead in terms of conviction rates due to strict control over various crimes, it is witnessing higher crime rates than the national average in certain categories and directed the police to take stringent measures to curb such offences.

Addressing the Police Flag Day celebrations at the parade ground in Koramangala in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister presented the“Chief Minister's Medal” to personnel and lauded the police department for its performance.

He said it is his firm belief that no crime or illegal activity can take place within the jurisdiction of any police station without the knowledge of the concerned station officer, stressing the need for greater accountability.

Highlighting the state's performance, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka is ahead in terms of conviction rates due to strict control over various crimes. However, he emphasized that more efforts are required to bring down the incidence of crimes where the rate remains high.

The Chief Minister also called for the effective use of technology to tackle cyber crimes and other emerging threats.

Praising the dedication of police personnel, he said their round-the-clock service has played a key role in maintaining peace and harmony in society.

He reiterated that the protection of women, children, and vulnerable sections remains a top priority for the government and urged the police to act with sensitivity and responsibility.

Siddaramaiah further underlined the direct link between law and order and the state's economic growth, stating that an efficient police system contributes significantly to overall development.

He also said that making Karnataka a drug-free state is a major objective of the government and asked the police department to align with this goal.

He said that the round-the-clock sense of duty shown by police personnel, working 24 hours without time limits, has ensured peace and harmony in society.

He added that the government gives top priority to the protection of women, children, the vulnerable, and the helpless, and said the police must keep this in mind while performing their duties.

He further stated that there is a direct link between the state's law and order situation and its economic growth and GDP progress, and noted that if the police department functions with this in mind, it would make a significant contribution to the economy.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr. M.A. Saleem were present at the event.