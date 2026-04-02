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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honoured In Dubai On His Nomination As Brand Ambassador Of BRICS+ Fashion & Lifestyle Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the Indo UAE Film and Cultural Forum, has been nominated as the Brand Ambassador of the prestigious BRICS+ Fashion & Lifestyle Summit, further strengthening his global role in promoting art, culture, media, and international cooperation.
To celebrate this significant achievement, the members of the ICMEI – International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, Dubai UAE Chapter, along with the AAPU – Association of Asia Pacific Union, Dubai UAE Chapter, jointly organized a special honour ceremony in his recognition. The function was held in a warm and dignified atmosphere at Hotel Anantara Business Bay, Dubai.
The gathering brought together prominent members of the media, fashion, business, and cultural fraternity from the UAE including Rudra Dasgupta, Sunita Singh, Ritu Saluja, Satish Shenoy, who appreciated Dr. Marwah's consistent efforts in building bridges between nations through creative industries. Speakers highlighted his contribution as a global cultural ambassador and his long-standing association with international forums connecting India with the UAE and other BRICS+ nations.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude for the honour and said,“BRICS+ represents a powerful collective of emerging economies and vibrant cultures. Fashion and lifestyle are dynamic platforms of cultural diplomacy. I am humbled by this responsibility and will continue to work towards strengthening creative partnerships among BRICS+ countries through art, media, and fashion.”
The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a renewed commitment by ICMEI and AAPU Dubai Chapters to support collaborative initiatives in fashion, media, entertainment, and cultural exchange across the BRICS+ nations.
The evening marked yet another milestone in Dr. Marwah's journey as a global promoter of creative industries and international unity.
To celebrate this significant achievement, the members of the ICMEI – International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry, Dubai UAE Chapter, along with the AAPU – Association of Asia Pacific Union, Dubai UAE Chapter, jointly organized a special honour ceremony in his recognition. The function was held in a warm and dignified atmosphere at Hotel Anantara Business Bay, Dubai.
The gathering brought together prominent members of the media, fashion, business, and cultural fraternity from the UAE including Rudra Dasgupta, Sunita Singh, Ritu Saluja, Satish Shenoy, who appreciated Dr. Marwah's consistent efforts in building bridges between nations through creative industries. Speakers highlighted his contribution as a global cultural ambassador and his long-standing association with international forums connecting India with the UAE and other BRICS+ nations.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his gratitude for the honour and said,“BRICS+ represents a powerful collective of emerging economies and vibrant cultures. Fashion and lifestyle are dynamic platforms of cultural diplomacy. I am humbled by this responsibility and will continue to work towards strengthening creative partnerships among BRICS+ countries through art, media, and fashion.”
The event concluded with a vote of thanks and a renewed commitment by ICMEI and AAPU Dubai Chapters to support collaborative initiatives in fashion, media, entertainment, and cultural exchange across the BRICS+ nations.
The evening marked yet another milestone in Dr. Marwah's journey as a global promoter of creative industries and international unity.
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