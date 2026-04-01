Ministry Announces Traffic Diversion, Partial Closure Of Edoun-Ajloun Road On Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Public Works and Housing, in coordination with the Traffic Department, announced the commencement of reconstruction works on a section of the Edoun-Ajloun road starting this coming Saturday. The project will require the closure of a 600-meter segment to traffic, in accordance with the approved layout plan.The ministry stated that an alternative traffic diversion will be implemented to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles during the construction period. The detour begins at the petroleum intersection along the Edoun-Ajloun road heading toward Al-Husn and concludes near Prince Rashid Hospital.These operations are part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure and enhance road efficiency, the ministry explained. It noted that the contract period spans 120 days, with the official work order having commenced on March 24, at a total cost reaching JD155,000.The ministry called on motorists to strictly adhere to traffic guidelines and instructions and to utilize the alternative routes to ensure public safety and avoid congestion.