MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PreveCeutical Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

April 01, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCID: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H0) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting (" SAR ").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. PreveCeutical's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion & analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

Interim Period: PreveCeutical will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026 and the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026; and Ongoing Reporting: PreveCeutical will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2025) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).

PreveCeutical confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature IdenticalTM peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669

Or Investor Relations ...

Neither the CSE nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: PreveCeutical Medical Inc.