Kejriwal Slams BJP In Goa, Alleges No Development Even During Polls

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government while addressing a public gathering in Ponda, North Goa, alleging lack of development and neglect of basic civic issues in the area. Kejriwal claimed that political parties usually begin work only during election time, but alleged that this time, even that has not happened in Ponda. He said that people often wait for elections for development work to begin, but the situation in the region reflects continued neglect.

Kejriwal alleges neglect even during elections

"... All the people from other parties, they don't work for these 5 years, when elections come, suddenly the work starts, roads start getting fixed, cleaning starts, everyone waits for when the elections will come and when our work will be done? Elections are on April 9 in Ponda. The people of Ponda were waiting for when the election announcement would be made and when our work would start, but this time the BJP government didn't get any work done even during the elections." He further highlighted issues related to basic infrastructure and cleanliness, stating that the ground situation remains poor despite the election period.

Cites poor infrastructure and cleanliness

Kejriwal said he has been in Ponda for the past three days and observed problems such as garbage, broken roads, non-functional street lights, and poor water quality. "I've been in Ponda for 3 days, but everywhere here there's garbage, roads are broken, street lights aren't working, water with worms is coming, they don't work for five years, but this time they didn't even do any work during the elections," he said.

Questions BJP's 14-year governance in Goa

He questioned the long-term governance of the BJP in Goa and alleged that the party has failed to deliver development. He also criticised the government over its performance during its tenure. He added, "Why do you people vote for such people...For 14 years, BJP government has been in Goa, and in these 14 years, what have they given you?... They have only and only done the work of looting, nothing else..."

The Goa Assembly by-election will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)