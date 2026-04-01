Sreenidi Deccan Tops IFL Table After Goalless Draw With Shillong

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Shillong Lajong FC played out a goalless draw in a top-of-the-table clash of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Wednesday, as both sides settled for a point in a closely contested encounter.

Tactical Battle Defines Top-Table Clash

The two teams came into the match level on points, and the contest lived up to expectations with a tactical battle where both defences held firm and goalkeepers stood out with crucial saves, according to a release. Sreenidi Deccan FC moved to the top of the table with 11 points, while Shillong Lajong sit just behind them, level on points alongside Rajasthan United FC. Sreenidi goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

First Half Highlights

Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in Rolieny Nonato Luis Bonevacia and Brandon Vanlalremdika in midfield, while Shillong Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa retained the same lineup from their previous outing. The hosts enjoyed more possession in the opening exchanges, probing for openings, but Shillong's defence remained compact. The first major chance came in the 11th minute when Sreenidi captain David Castaneda tested Siwel Rymbai from distance, but the goalkeeper produced a crucial save. Shillong gradually grew into the game and looked dangerous on the counter. Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah came close on multiple occasions, while Phrangki Buam nearly broke the deadlock in stoppage time of the first half with a long-range free-kick that forced a brilliant diving save from Kamaljit Singh.

Second Half Mirrors First

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Sreenidi controlling possession and Shillong relying on quick transitions. Castaneda had another opportunity just before the hour mark but failed to hit the target, while substitute Paulo Cezar was denied by an alert Rymbai. Shillong also created openings through Sana and substitute Abhay Gurung, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

Goalkeepers Shine as Match Ends in Stalemate

As the game entered the closing stages, both teams pushed forward in search of a winner. Sreenidi came closest in the 86th minute when Pape Gassama delivered a precise free-kick into the box, but Paulo Cezar's header was once again kept out by an outstanding save from Rymbai. With both goalkeepers in fine form and defences holding strong, the attackers could not find much joy as the game ended 0-0. (ANI)

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