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Hezbollah Says It Targeted Israeli Naval Vessel with Cruise Missile

Hezbollah Says It Targeted Israeli Naval Vessel with Cruise Missile


2026-04-05 07:51:19
(MENAFN) Hezbollah claimed Sunday it struck an Israeli naval vessel off the Lebanese coast with a cruise missile, asserting a direct hit had been confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the group, the strike was executed at midnight following several hours of surveillance, with the targeted warship positioned approximately 68 nautical miles from Lebanese shores.

Hezbollah maintained the vessel had been preparing to launch attacks against Lebanese territory, framing the operation as a direct response to relentless Israeli airstrikes pounding Lebanese towns and villages, alongside the demolition of civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of residents.

The strike adds a sharp new dimension to weeks of intensifying cross-border confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah, as Israeli aerial bombardments have surged across southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and the southern outskirts of Beirut.

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