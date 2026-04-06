Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure Around Um Garan Interchange
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal announced the temporary closure of the road leading to the truck weigh station located between the Um Garan interchange and Exit No. 24.
The closure will start from Monday, April 13, at 1am until the end of Sunday, April 19, 2026, in order to complete asphalt paving and road marking works for the access road to Snay Lehmaidi.
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