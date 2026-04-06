Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure Around Um Garan Interchange

Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure Around Um Garan Interchange


2026-04-06 06:02:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal announced the temporary closure of the road leading to the truck weigh station located between the Um Garan interchange and Exit No. 24.

The closure will start from Monday, April 13, at 1am until the end of Sunday, April 19, 2026, in order to complete asphalt paving and road marking works for the access road to Snay Lehmaidi.

MENAFN06042026000063011010ID1110946155



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search