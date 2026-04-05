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Armenian PM Nominated as Civil Contract Candidate
(MENAFN) Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was unanimously chosen on Saturday as the Civil Contract party’s candidate for premier in the upcoming early parliamentary elections scheduled for June.
At an extraordinary party conference, the Civil Contract party also approved its full list of candidates. The elections are set to take place on June 7. Pashinyan has held the position of prime minister since 2018.
At an extraordinary party conference, the Civil Contract party also approved its full list of candidates. The elections are set to take place on June 7. Pashinyan has held the position of prime minister since 2018.
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