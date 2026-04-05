403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Seeks FIFA Assurances for 2026 World Cup Participation
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iran stated that it will await guarantees from FIFA before confirming its participation in the 2026 World Cup.
“Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded,” Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said regarding ongoing negotiations for Iran to play its matches in Mexico rather than the United States.
Donyamali noted that Iranian national team players are continuing their preparations. “As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government,” he added.
Addressing concerns raised by US President Donald Trump over the safety of the national team, Donyamali criticized, “Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable.”
He further emphasized that FIFA must ensure the safety of any national team competing abroad, and if such security cannot be guaranteed, the tournament should not be held in the US.
“Our request to FIFA to relocate Iran's games from the US to Mexico is still valid, but we have not yet received a response. If accepted, Iran's participation in the World Cup will be certain. However, FIFA has not yet responded,” Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said regarding ongoing negotiations for Iran to play its matches in Mexico rather than the United States.
Donyamali noted that Iranian national team players are continuing their preparations. “As the Minister of Sports, together with the Iranian Football Federation, we will keep the football team ready for the World Cup. However, the final decision will be made by our government,” he added.
Addressing concerns raised by US President Donald Trump over the safety of the national team, Donyamali criticized, “Trump is making very contradictory statements; what he says is very inconsistent. He is making morally and ethically unbalanced statements. While this is the case, according to FIFA's relevant regulations, security must be provided in the country concerned. However, the World Cup is taking place soon, and providing guarantees during this period is questionable.”
He further emphasized that FIFA must ensure the safety of any national team competing abroad, and if such security cannot be guaranteed, the tournament should not be held in the US.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment