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IRGC Claims Interception of MQ-9 Drone Over Isfahan
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that it successfully shot down an MQ-9 drone over the central province of Isfahan, using a sophisticated air defense system.
The IRGC stated, “the drone was intercepted in the skies above Isfahan,” but did not provide additional details about the incident.
The area has remained on high alert since an air offensive began on February 28, resulting in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global aviation and markets.
The IRGC stated, “the drone was intercepted in the skies above Isfahan,” but did not provide additional details about the incident.
The area has remained on high alert since an air offensive began on February 28, resulting in more than 1,340 fatalities, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global aviation and markets.
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