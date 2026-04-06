BJP MP Accuses Oppn Of Having 'Political Motives' Over Women's Reservation Bill (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) Panchkula (Haryana), April 6 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma has strongly backed the Women's Reservation Bill, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling a key promise while launching a scathing attack on opposition parties.

In an interaction with IANS, she also addressed criticism over the special three-day Parliament session, Congress' stance, and remarks by opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: What are your views on the Women's Reservation Bill and the special three-day Parliament session?

Rekha Sharma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the Women's Reservation Bill and has now brought it and fulfilled his promise. There will be certain amendments. The Bill was earlier expected to be implemented by 2029, but it is being introduced ahead of time.

Some political parties are opposing it because they do not want to give adequate representation to women even within their own organisations.

Our party, however, is committed to bringing women's power forward. When women enter politics in large numbers, they will also help address the small loopholes that exist in the political system.

The country will truly progress only when women and men work together in legislative bodies.

The Bill also aims to address long-standing regional imbalances, including concerns raised by southern states.

IANS: It is being said that Congress is not attending meetings regarding the Bill. What is your view?

Rekha Sharma: The Congress party is fatigued after repeated electoral defeats and lacks internal confidence. During its 10-year tenure, it could not pass this Bill because leaders within its broader alliance, including Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav, opposed it.

Even when the Bill was introduced earlier and passed in the Rajya Sabha, it was not allowed to clear the Lok Sabha. Today, they are accountable to the people, especially women. When they go to the people, what will they say -- that they opposed such a Bill? Out of fear of public reaction, they will ultimately have to support it.

IANS: How do you respond to claims that the BJP brought the Bill to stop Rahul Gandhi from becoming Prime Minister?

Rekha Sharma: Even if the BJP had not introduced this Bill, Rahul Gandhi would still not become Prime Minister.

The issue is not about one individual. Leadership requires credibility and commitment to the nation. He will never be able to assume the post.

IANS: Akhilesh Yadav is demanding a caste census before the Bill. Your comments on this?

Rekha Sharma: This is not new. His father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, had also opposed the Bill earlier, though in a different way by diverting the issue. Even now, they are trying to shift the focus to something else. Their only aim is to stand in opposition to the government. They do not realise that in doing so, they are also opposing the people. The people will teach them a lesson.