Education Ministry Revises Dates For Extended School Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has issued a statement amending the date of extended weekend holiday following the mid-semester exams for the academic year 2025-26.

The holiday following the mid-term exams for the second semester of 2025-2026 academic year in government schools has been postponed to April 22-23, instead of April 8-9.

"As for private schools, the dates for the extended holiday remain as they are according to the approved annual calendar, which are Wednesday and Thursday, April 8–9, 2026," the Ministry added.

The Ministry had previously announced a change to the mid-term exam schedule for the second semester for grades 1 to 11, which is now set to be held from April 12 to 21, 2026.