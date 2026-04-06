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Indonesia Raises Aviation Fuel Surcharge, Flight Ticket Prices

Indonesia Raises Aviation Fuel Surcharge, Flight Ticket Prices


2026-04-06 06:02:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Jakarta, Indonesia: Indonesia on Monday announced a 28-percentage point rise in the surcharge on aviation fuel, and said it would allow airlines to raise the domestic ticket price, which the government caps, by up to 13 percent.

As global oil prices soar on the back of the Middle East war, Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto told reporters the fuel surcharge would rise from 10 to 38 percent, and the base ticket price between nine and 13 percent.

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The Peninsula

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