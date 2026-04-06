The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Dominates North American Box Office In Opening Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Los Angeles, USA: Universal and Illumination's animated adventure film "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" dominated the North American box office in its opening weekend with 130.9 million U.S. dollars, data from measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

It is the biggest debut so far this year in North America. The film also took the No. 1 spot internationally with an estimated weekend cume of 182.4 million dollars including previews.

Based on the world of Super Mario Bros., the film follows "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" which was released in 2023 and earned more than 1.3 billion dollars worldwide.

The family-friendly film holds an approval rating of 41 percent based on 167 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It earned an "A-" on an "A+" to "F" scale from audiences polled by market research firm CinemaScore.

Amazon MGM Studio's science fiction film "Project Hail Mary" slipped to second place in its third weekend, earning 30.7 million dollars. The film has grossed 217.2 million dollars in North America and 420.7 million dollars worldwide.

Rounding out the top three, A24's romantic comedy "The Drama" opened with 14.4 million dollars this weekend.