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Local Auto Leader Drives Impact: Nutley Kia Named Title Sponsor Of The Phoenix Center's 35Th Anniversary Gala
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Phoenix Center proudly announces Nutley Kia as the Title Sponsor of its highly anticipated 35th Anniversary Gala, a milestone celebration honoring more than three decades of impact, growth, and commitment to students with autism and multiple disabilities.
A longtime supporter of The Phoenix Center, Nutley Kia has demonstrated a sustained commitment to the school's mission through years of partnership, sponsorship, and community involvement. While their leadership has changed, Joseph Catalanotto and Nutley Kia have demonstrated that their commitment and generosity will continue to support key initiatives and events that directly enhance student experiences and opportunities.
The 35th Anniversary Gala will serve as a signature fundraising event, bringing together families, educators, community leaders, and supporters for an evening dedicated to celebrating The Phoenix Center's legacy while investing in its future.
Funds raised through events like the Gala and annual Casino Night directly support programs and services not fully covered by tuition, including innovative educational tools, therapeutic resources, vocational training, and family support initiatives. These opportunities are essential in helping students build the life-centered skills needed to succeed beyond the classroom.
“The support of partners like Nutley Kia allows us to continue evolving and expanding what's possible for our students,” said Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center.“As we celebrate 35 years, we are not only reflecting on how far we've come, but also looking ahead to the future we are building together. Their commitment to our mission makes a lasting difference in the lives of our students and families.”
The Phoenix Center is an accredited, not-for-profit school serving students ages 5–21 with autism, multiple disabilities, and related challenges. Through individualized, evidence-based programs and hands-on, community-based instruction, the school remains focused on preparing students for meaningful, independent lives beyond the classroom.
Community members and supporters are invited to be part of this special 35th Anniversary celebration. Sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, and ways to support The Phoenix Center's mission are now available. To learn more, secure your attendance, or explore ways to get involved, please visit thephoenixcenternj.
About The Phoenix Center
The Phoenix Center is a leading accredited private school dedicated to serving the educational, behavioral, and therapeutic needs of students with autism and multiple disabilities. Through customized programming and a commitment to whole-student development, The Phoenix Center empowers students and their families while preparing graduates for life beyond the classroom.
A longtime supporter of The Phoenix Center, Nutley Kia has demonstrated a sustained commitment to the school's mission through years of partnership, sponsorship, and community involvement. While their leadership has changed, Joseph Catalanotto and Nutley Kia have demonstrated that their commitment and generosity will continue to support key initiatives and events that directly enhance student experiences and opportunities.
The 35th Anniversary Gala will serve as a signature fundraising event, bringing together families, educators, community leaders, and supporters for an evening dedicated to celebrating The Phoenix Center's legacy while investing in its future.
Funds raised through events like the Gala and annual Casino Night directly support programs and services not fully covered by tuition, including innovative educational tools, therapeutic resources, vocational training, and family support initiatives. These opportunities are essential in helping students build the life-centered skills needed to succeed beyond the classroom.
“The support of partners like Nutley Kia allows us to continue evolving and expanding what's possible for our students,” said Julie Mower, Executive Director of The Phoenix Center.“As we celebrate 35 years, we are not only reflecting on how far we've come, but also looking ahead to the future we are building together. Their commitment to our mission makes a lasting difference in the lives of our students and families.”
The Phoenix Center is an accredited, not-for-profit school serving students ages 5–21 with autism, multiple disabilities, and related challenges. Through individualized, evidence-based programs and hands-on, community-based instruction, the school remains focused on preparing students for meaningful, independent lives beyond the classroom.
Community members and supporters are invited to be part of this special 35th Anniversary celebration. Sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, and ways to support The Phoenix Center's mission are now available. To learn more, secure your attendance, or explore ways to get involved, please visit thephoenixcenternj.
About The Phoenix Center
The Phoenix Center is a leading accredited private school dedicated to serving the educational, behavioral, and therapeutic needs of students with autism and multiple disabilities. Through customized programming and a commitment to whole-student development, The Phoenix Center empowers students and their families while preparing graduates for life beyond the classroom.
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