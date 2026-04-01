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Tilray Brands, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2026. Net revenue increased 11% to a record $206.7 million in the third quarter compared to $185.8 million. Net loss improved 97% to $25.2 million in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $793.5 million, and net loss per share improved to $(0.24) in the third quarter from $(8.69). Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.40 at $8.57.
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