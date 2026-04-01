Datavault AI Returns A Second Time For Exclusive Investor Forum At Mar-A-Lago



PHILADELPHIA, PA, Apr 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) CEO Nate Bradley will present at a private investor round table on Thursday, April 02, 2026, at The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, marking his second invitation to the venue in two months following a strong institutional reception in February. The invitation follows presentations Bradley delivered earlier this week to leading global attorneys on AI applications in legal practice and data governance. The return engagement comes amid growing institutional interest in Datavault AI's approach to data monetization, verified credentialing, and real-world asset tokenization. It reflects growing market recognition of Datavault AI's differentiated position at the intersection of data ownership, tokenization, and AI-enabled revenue generation. The April round table builds on momentum from Bradley's February 11 Mar-a-Lago engagement, where the Company outlined $49 million in fourth-quarter 2025 tokenization and technology licensing agreements and projected fiscal 2025 revenue exceeding $30 million - representing year-over-year growth of more than 1,000% compared to fiscal 2024. Those discussions with institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and senior government officials generated sufficient interest to warrant a follow-up invitation. Highlights Proprietary Data Monetization Platform Datavault AI enables organizations to transform underutilized data assets into recurring revenue streams through secure tokenization and AI-driven analytics. Scalable, Multi-Industry Applications The platform is designed for deployment across higher education, government, sports, and enterprise sectors - unlocking new monetization channels tied to identity, credentials, and digital assets. Strong Demand Tailwinds Increasing focus on data ownership, empowerment, and privacy, combined with enterprise demand for AI-ready datasets, positions Datavault AI within a rapidly expanding total addressable market. Execution Momentum Recent commercial initiatives and strategic partnerships continue to validate product-market fit and support near-term revenue growth. The private round table will convene accredited investors, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional stakeholders for focused discussions on Datavault AI's platform capabilities, execution roadmap, and positioning across data infrastructure and digital engagement markets. "We've seen accelerating demand for platforms that enable verifiable data ownership and monetization in regulated environments," said Bradley. "This invitation reflects the market's recognition that authenticated data infrastructure is critical to the next generation of digital and physical asset integration." Datavault AI's technologies enable organizations to deploy authenticated audience engagement, immersive digital experiences, and tokenization frameworks that bridge physical and digital environments. About Datavault AI Inc. Datavault AITM (NASDAQ:DVLT) is a pioneer in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform delivers comprehensive solutions across its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA®, ADIO®, and Sumerian® patented technologies for spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission, including intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division harnesses Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to enable experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization. The platform serves multiple industries, including sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE®) enables Digital Twins and licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is fully customizable and includes AI and machine-learning automation, third-party integrations, detailed analytics, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more at Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the timing, scope and expected benefits of Datavault AI's audience engagement activities and outreach, and the anticipated benefits of Datavault AI's commercial partnerships and/or collaborations, including, without limitation, with Sports Illustrated, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make. Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks, and Copyrights We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks, and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks, and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the ©, ®, and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties' trademarks, tradenames, service marks, or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties. Media Contacts:

Alan Wallace

Head of Public Relations

... Investor Contact

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

... ... SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

