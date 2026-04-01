Bihar Mines Dept Revenue Rises To Rs 3,592.60Cr In 2025-26, Up Rs 56Cr

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 1 (IANS) The Bihar Department of Mines and Geology has recorded total revenue of Rs 3,592.60 crore in the financial year 2025-26, marking an increase of Rs 56.39 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Mines and Geology Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the department remains on track to achieve its revenue target of Rs 3,850 crore.

He noted that revenue stood at Rs 3,536.21 crore in 2024-25 and rose to Rs 3,592.60 crore in 2025-26.

The growth came despite setbacks, including the surrender of 78 sand ghats (riverbank mining sites), which resulted in an estimated revenue loss of around Rs 600 crore.

Sinha also said revenue from executing departments declined during the year. While Rs 511 crore was received in 2024-25, the figure dropped to Rs 369 crore in 2025-26, reflecting a shortfall of about Rs 150 crore.

He added that due to technical reasons, the department could not realise Rs 309 crore from various agencies by the close of the financial year on March 31, 2026.

However, he expressed optimism that pending dues -- Rs 32 crore from the Railways, Rs 70 crore from the Rural Works Department, Rs 20 crore from the CPWD, and Rs 6.5 crore from the Patna Metro -- would be recovered soon. With these collections, the department is expected to cross Rs 3,800 crore in total revenue.

The minister said 21 districts have exceeded their respective revenue targets and congratulated officials and staff for their performance.

Taking a strict stance, Sinha announced that companies that surrendered their sand mining leases will be barred from participating in future tenders.

He attributed the surrender of 78 sand ghats to stringent action against overloading and illegal mining.

He also informed that fresh tenders have been issued for 12 sand ghats.

In addition, Rs 4.90 lakh has been disbursed to 96 recipients under the“Bihari Mining Warrior Award” in recognition of their contributions.

Looking ahead, Sinha said the department has identified 30 blocks for stone mining leases to further boost revenue. The move is expected to reduce dependence on imports from other states and generate employment opportunities within Bihar.