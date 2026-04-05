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Maldives Opposition Scores Victory in Referendum, Mayoral Elections
(MENAFN) Maldives’ ruling party suffered a significant setback after losing a key constitutional referendum and several mayoral races, in an election seen as a test for President Mohamed Muizzu, according to reports.
Preliminary results indicated that roughly 70% of counted votes opposed the referendum, which is considered crucial for the country’s political framework. In the mayoral contests, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) reportedly secured victories in all five city races.
Meanwhile, the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) won 220 out of 498 council seats, while the MDP captured 207. The elections, held on Saturday, included local council votes, Women’s Development Committee (WDC) polls, and a nationwide referendum, which proposed holding presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously. Official results are expected from the country’s election authority later in the day.
MDP supporters gathered at Artificial Beach in the capital, Male’, to celebrate their victories, joined by winning Male’ City Council candidates and incumbent Mayor Adam Azim, who secured a second term. The election saw 294,876 eligible voters participating.
The referendum was connected to a constitutional amendment passed by parliament on February 10, which would allow presidential and parliamentary elections to be conducted on the same day and establish a fixed start date for parliamentary terms.
Preliminary results indicated that roughly 70% of counted votes opposed the referendum, which is considered crucial for the country’s political framework. In the mayoral contests, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) reportedly secured victories in all five city races.
Meanwhile, the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) won 220 out of 498 council seats, while the MDP captured 207. The elections, held on Saturday, included local council votes, Women’s Development Committee (WDC) polls, and a nationwide referendum, which proposed holding presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously. Official results are expected from the country’s election authority later in the day.
MDP supporters gathered at Artificial Beach in the capital, Male’, to celebrate their victories, joined by winning Male’ City Council candidates and incumbent Mayor Adam Azim, who secured a second term. The election saw 294,876 eligible voters participating.
The referendum was connected to a constitutional amendment passed by parliament on February 10, which would allow presidential and parliamentary elections to be conducted on the same day and establish a fixed start date for parliamentary terms.
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