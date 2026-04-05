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Pakistan Navy Adds Turkish-Built MILGEM Corvette to Its Fleet
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Pakistan Navy officially inducted a Turkish-built MILGEM Class Corvette, PNS Khaibar, into its fleet during a ceremony in Karachi.
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, speaking at the event, reaffirmed the navy’s commitment to “defending sovereign seas and fulfilling its role as guardian of the country's maritime borders.” He noted that the induction of PNS Khaibar, along with the upcoming HANGOR-Class submarines, marks “a watershed moment in the Pakistan Navy's modernization, increasing operational flexibility, combat power, and strategic reach.”
Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location along key maritime trade and energy routes, Ashraf emphasized the necessity of a strong naval force to safeguard national interests and maintain secure sea lines of communication. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also hailed the induction, calling it “another milestone in the country's defense capabilities and sea frontier defense.”
Under a 2018 agreement, Pakistan is set to acquire four MILGEM corvettes from Türkiye’s ASFAT: two constructed in Türkiye and two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. The design is specifically intended to transfer expertise in design, engineering, and project management to Pakistan.
The MILGEM vessels are 99 meters (325 feet) long, displace 2,400 tons, can reach speeds of 29 nautical miles, and feature anti-submarine capabilities while remaining largely undetectable by radar.
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, speaking at the event, reaffirmed the navy’s commitment to “defending sovereign seas and fulfilling its role as guardian of the country's maritime borders.” He noted that the induction of PNS Khaibar, along with the upcoming HANGOR-Class submarines, marks “a watershed moment in the Pakistan Navy's modernization, increasing operational flexibility, combat power, and strategic reach.”
Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location along key maritime trade and energy routes, Ashraf emphasized the necessity of a strong naval force to safeguard national interests and maintain secure sea lines of communication. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also hailed the induction, calling it “another milestone in the country's defense capabilities and sea frontier defense.”
Under a 2018 agreement, Pakistan is set to acquire four MILGEM corvettes from Türkiye’s ASFAT: two constructed in Türkiye and two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. The design is specifically intended to transfer expertise in design, engineering, and project management to Pakistan.
The MILGEM vessels are 99 meters (325 feet) long, displace 2,400 tons, can reach speeds of 29 nautical miles, and feature anti-submarine capabilities while remaining largely undetectable by radar.
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