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Russia Starts Evacuating Personnel from Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Russia Starts Evacuating Personnel from Bushehr Nuclear Plant


2026-04-05 09:05:54
(MENAFN) Following US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant that killed one security staff member, Russia initiated a large-scale evacuation on Saturday, reports indicate.

Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said that 198 employees are expected to return to Russia within two to three days. Russia, which helped build the plant, had around 700 personnel working there as of last year. Likhachev noted that the situation is developing according to an “undesirable scenario.”

“As they say, our bad premonitions were not wrong. Overall, the escalation of the conflict around the Persian Gulf is leading to corresponding consequences near the plant,” he stated.

Reports also indicated that one of the plant’s auxiliary buildings suffered damage from the blast and shrapnel. The region has remained on heightened alert since the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, which has resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military personnel.

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