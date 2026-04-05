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US Orders Blackout of Real-Time Satellite Imagery of Iran War
(MENAFN) The US government has moved to suppress real-time satellite imagery of the Iran conflict zone, ordering providers to halt distribution indefinitely, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
Planet Labs, one of the world's leading commercial satellite imaging firms, confirmed it is transitioning to a managed access model — releasing images of the region selectively, "for urgent, mission critical requirements or in the public interest."
A company spokesperson disclosed Saturday that federal authorities had formally instructed satellite imagery providers to delay the release of conflict-zone visuals with no set end date. She further confirmed that Planet's revised access restrictions will remain in force until the war concludes.
The company had already taken preliminary steps in that direction, having slowed down the distribution of regional imagery over concerns that the data could be leveraged by adversaries of the US.
The move reflects the growing strategic weight of commercial satellite data. According to The Wall Street Journal, a wave of newly launched imaging satellites has flooded the market in recent years, with companies targeting civilian clients ranging from agricultural firms to insurance providers. Yet US national security agencies have quietly emerged as among the sector's largest buyers — a financial dependency that grants Washington significant influence over how these firms manage sensitive data.
Vantor, a satellite company with established ties to US national security entities, has similarly tightened image access protocols amid the conflict, a company spokesperson confirmed, citing the exceptionally high resolution of its imaging technology as a key factor.
The disclosures come as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran enters its sixth consecutive week.
Planet Labs, one of the world's leading commercial satellite imaging firms, confirmed it is transitioning to a managed access model — releasing images of the region selectively, "for urgent, mission critical requirements or in the public interest."
A company spokesperson disclosed Saturday that federal authorities had formally instructed satellite imagery providers to delay the release of conflict-zone visuals with no set end date. She further confirmed that Planet's revised access restrictions will remain in force until the war concludes.
The company had already taken preliminary steps in that direction, having slowed down the distribution of regional imagery over concerns that the data could be leveraged by adversaries of the US.
The move reflects the growing strategic weight of commercial satellite data. According to The Wall Street Journal, a wave of newly launched imaging satellites has flooded the market in recent years, with companies targeting civilian clients ranging from agricultural firms to insurance providers. Yet US national security agencies have quietly emerged as among the sector's largest buyers — a financial dependency that grants Washington significant influence over how these firms manage sensitive data.
Vantor, a satellite company with established ties to US national security entities, has similarly tightened image access protocols amid the conflict, a company spokesperson confirmed, citing the exceptionally high resolution of its imaging technology as a key factor.
The disclosures come as the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran enters its sixth consecutive week.
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