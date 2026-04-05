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Russia Denounces Missile Attack on Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia denounced missile attacks by US and Israeli forces on the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran and expressed condolences following the death of one of its employees.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow is striving to alert the international community and the public that the situation surrounding the facility is nearing a “dangerous threshold.”
The ministry referenced IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who reportedly voiced serious concern over the attack and emphasized that critical infrastructure should never be targeted in military operations. “It is clear that his remarks are addressed to those carrying out the attacks, who continue, without hesitation and even with a certain reckless zeal, to strike Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure, which falls under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA,” the statement said.
Moscow stressed that these “unlawful and reckless actions” leave “an indelible stain” on the international standing of those responsible for the strikes on Bushehr and other Iranian nuclear facilities under IAEA oversight. Zakharova added, “In effect, they have completely undermined their previous standing in the field of nuclear nonproliferation, as well as nuclear and physical security, demonstrating that they no longer recognize any norms or constraints.”
The ministry further indicated that Moscow expects the impact of the US-Israeli strikes on the Non-Proliferation Treaty framework to be thoroughly evaluated at the treaty’s review conference scheduled for April 27.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow is striving to alert the international community and the public that the situation surrounding the facility is nearing a “dangerous threshold.”
The ministry referenced IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who reportedly voiced serious concern over the attack and emphasized that critical infrastructure should never be targeted in military operations. “It is clear that his remarks are addressed to those carrying out the attacks, who continue, without hesitation and even with a certain reckless zeal, to strike Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure, which falls under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA,” the statement said.
Moscow stressed that these “unlawful and reckless actions” leave “an indelible stain” on the international standing of those responsible for the strikes on Bushehr and other Iranian nuclear facilities under IAEA oversight. Zakharova added, “In effect, they have completely undermined their previous standing in the field of nuclear nonproliferation, as well as nuclear and physical security, demonstrating that they no longer recognize any norms or constraints.”
The ministry further indicated that Moscow expects the impact of the US-Israeli strikes on the Non-Proliferation Treaty framework to be thoroughly evaluated at the treaty’s review conference scheduled for April 27.
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