New Report Reveals Cyber-Attacks Rise In 2026

SonicWall, a leader in cybersecurity, announced the release of the 2026 SonicWall Cyber Protect Report, marking a landmark reframing from traditional threat reporting in favor of the protection outcomes that matter most to business leaders.

At the heart of the report is a sobering finding: most SMBs aren't failing because of sophisticated attacks. They're failing because of seven predictable, preventable gaps that SonicWall has named the Seven Deadly Sins of Cybersecurity.

The 2026 report continues to draw on data from SonicWall's global network of more than one million security sensors to reveal a threat landscape that is growing more precise and more relentless. Some key statistical findings include:

High and medium severity attacks surged 20.8% to 13.15 billion hits. Attackers aren't striking more often, they're striking smarter. Automated bots now generate more than 36,000 vulnerability scans per second, accounting for more than half of all internet traffic. Bad bot traffic alone has surged to 37% of all global internet traffic. IoT attacks climbed 11% to 609.9 million hits; Log4j alone generated 824.9 million IPS hits in 2025, four years after disclosure. Identity, cloud, and credential compromise account for 85% of actionable security alerts. The stolen password, not the zero-day, is the attacker's weapon of choice. SMBs bear a disproportionate ransomware burden: 88% of their breaches involved ransomware in 2025, more than double the rate seen at large enterprises.

The 2026 SonicWall Cyber Protect Report is the first in the company's history to be built around protection outcomes rather than threat statistics alone. In preparing this year's research, SonicWall identified seven recurring patterns, dubbed the Seven Deadly Sins that consistently define the difference between resilience and exposure across SMB breach investigations, security assessments, and incident reviews.

The Seven Deadly Sins of Cybersecurity

Rather than attributing breach risk to exotic or emerging attack methods, the 2026 Protect Report identifies seven operational failures that appear repeatedly across investigations and that remain largely preventable. The Seven Deadly Sins are:

Ignoring the Fundamentals - Weak authentication, unpatched systems, and excessive admin privileges remain the primary attack surface. False Confidence - Believing you're too small to be targeted, overestimating control effectiveness, and assuming resilience without testing it create dangerous blind spots. Overexposed Access - Overly permissive rules, flat networks, and implicit trust after authentication give attackers an unobstructed path once inside. Reactive Security Posture - Without 24/7 monitoring and proactive threat hunting, attackers set the timeline. The average breach goes undetected for 181 days. Cost-Driven Security Decisions - Deferring investment based on short-term budget pressure creates costs that arrive later - with interest. A single SMB breach can exceed $4.91 million when downtime and recovery are included. Reliance on Legacy Access Models - VPNs that authenticate once and grant broad network access remain one of the most exploited entry points in enterprise security. VPN CVEs grew 82.5% over the analyzed period. Chasing Hype Over Execution - Buying the latest tools without deploying them completely, and expecting technology to compensate for process gaps, is its own form of vulnerability. Tools don't create outcomes - execution does.

“The organisations that suffer the most are not failing because of sophisticated attacks, they're failing because of predictable, preventable gaps,” Crean continued.“SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy, representing 99% of all U.S. businesses and nearly half of private sector employment. Protecting them protects entire communities. That's why this report is designed around protection outcomes, not just threat statistics.”

In keeping with SonicWall's partner-first mission, the 2026 Cyber Protect Report is designed to equip MSPs and MSSPs with the data and language needed for strategic conversations with SMB decision-makers, translating technical threat intelligence into business risk that leaders can act on.

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