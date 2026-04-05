403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rohingya Group Condemns Myanmar’s New Presidency
(MENAFN) The Arakan Rohingya National Council (ARNC) strongly criticized the appointment of former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar’s president, calling it “an attempt to entrench military rule under the guise of democracy.”
In a statement, the group described the process that elevated Min Aung Hlaing as “fundamentally illegitimate,” pointing to a parliament dominated by military representatives and an election widely criticized by the United Nations and other observers as neither free nor fair.
The ARNC held Min Aung Hlaing responsible for atrocities against the Rohingya population, including mass killings and forced displacement during the 2016–2017 crackdown. It also highlighted ongoing international legal efforts, such as proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest warrants issued under universal jurisdiction by courts in Argentina.
The group noted that conflict since the 2021 military coup has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of people displaced. Urging immediate international action, the ARNC called on governments to refuse recognition of the new presidency, support accountability measures, and increase pressure on Myanmar’s military leadership to end what it described as continued repression and impunity.
Min Aung Hlaing was elected Myanmar’s 11th president on Friday, winning more than half of the parliamentary votes. Nominated by representatives from the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House), he secured 429 votes out of 584 lawmakers present. Myanmar’s bicameral legislature consists of 664 seats, including 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper house.
In a statement, the group described the process that elevated Min Aung Hlaing as “fundamentally illegitimate,” pointing to a parliament dominated by military representatives and an election widely criticized by the United Nations and other observers as neither free nor fair.
The ARNC held Min Aung Hlaing responsible for atrocities against the Rohingya population, including mass killings and forced displacement during the 2016–2017 crackdown. It also highlighted ongoing international legal efforts, such as proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest warrants issued under universal jurisdiction by courts in Argentina.
The group noted that conflict since the 2021 military coup has resulted in thousands of deaths and millions of people displaced. Urging immediate international action, the ARNC called on governments to refuse recognition of the new presidency, support accountability measures, and increase pressure on Myanmar’s military leadership to end what it described as continued repression and impunity.
Min Aung Hlaing was elected Myanmar’s 11th president on Friday, winning more than half of the parliamentary votes. Nominated by representatives from the Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House), he secured 429 votes out of 584 lawmakers present. Myanmar’s bicameral legislature consists of 664 seats, including 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper house.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment