CM Dhami-Led Reforms Drive Uttarakhand Mining Revenue Past Rs 1,200 Crore Mark

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, April 5 (IANS) Uttarakhand has recorded a landmark surge in mining revenue, crossing the Rs 1,200 crore-mark for the first time, as the state government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attributes the growth to a mix of transparency, technological innovation and strict enforcement against illegal activities.

According to official data, the state's mining department generated Rs 1,217 crore in the financial year 2025–26, significantly surpassing the target of Rs 950 crore.

The revenue includes Rs 1,130 crore deposited in the state treasury, Rs 80 crore contributed to the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), and Rs 7 crore collected under the State Mineral Exploration Trust (SMET).

The performance marks a substantial rise from the previous financial year 2024–25, when the department had recorded Rs 1,041 crore against a target of Rs 875 crore, indicating consistent growth in the sector.

Officials said the steady increase in mining revenue reflects the impact of reforms introduced under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, focusing on transparency, accountability, and systemic changes.

The state has witnessed a remarkable rise in revenue from Rs 110 crore in 2012–13 to more than Rs 1,200 crore in 2025–26.

The state government has streamlined mineral policies and simplified regulations to promote legal mining while cracking down on illegal extraction, transportation and storage.

Mining leases are now being allocated through transparent processes, which officials say has helped boost investor confidence and revenue generation.

Technology-driven monitoring has played a key role in strengthening enforcement.

The state has implemented the Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System (MDTSS), under which 45 advanced e-check gates equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and RFID technology have been installed across four plain districts.

In addition, digital platforms such as the Mineral Management System, e-Ravanna, Mining e-Services, Surveillance Enforcement System and Decision Support System have been introduced to enhance efficiency and curb malpractices.

To further secure operations, the state government has introduced special security-featured paper for the e-Ravanna system, aimed at preventing fraud and misuse.

Officials claim these measures have significantly reduced illegal mining activities and contributed to the surge in revenue.

The reforms have also received national recognition.

On March 28, 2026, the MDTSS and e-Khanna Security Paper initiatives were awarded the SKOCH Award (Gold) at an event held in New Delhi.

Moreover, Uttarakhand secured second position among 'C' category states in Minor Mineral Reforms by the Ministry of Mines, earning an incentive of Rs 100 crore.

The state also received an additional Rs 100 crore under the State Mining Readiness Index for improved performance.

Officials said the combination of strict enforcement, policy reforms and technological integration has positioned Uttarakhand's mining sector as a model of good governance, contributing significantly to the state's economic growth.