Lentil Protein Concentrate Market To Reach USD 1,031.5 Million By 2036, Driven By Clean-Label Demand At A CAGR 9.8 % FMI
According to a comprehensive strategic outlook released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global lentil protein concentrate market is projected to grow from USD 405.0 million in 2026 to USD 1,031.5 million by 2036, reflecting a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is fueled by increasing regulatory emphasis on pulse consumption, expanding plant-based food innovation, and continuous improvements in protein extraction and flavor optimization technologies.
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The Evolution of Lentil Protein Concentrate as a Functional Plant-Based Ingredient
Lentil protein concentrate has evolved into a versatile, mid-cost plant protein solution, balancing nutritional density with functional performance. Unlike highly refined isolates, concentrates retain beneficial fibers while delivering effective protein levels suitable for large-scale food applications.
With advancements in dehulling precision, milling, and enzymatic extraction, manufacturers are significantly improving taste neutrality and solubility-key factors accelerating adoption across mainstream food products. These innovations are enabling lentil protein to compete directly with soy and dairy-based proteins in multiple applications.
Powder form leads the market with approximately 65% share in 2026, driven by extended shelf life, ease of transportation, and compatibility with industrial-scale food processing.
Expanding Applications Driving Market Growth
Application dynamics remain central to market expansion. Food and beverage processing dominates with approximately 46% share, supported by rapid growth in plant-based meat, snacks, and fortified food products.
Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating lentil protein concentrates into:
Plant-based meat alternatives and extruded products
Bakery and snack formulations
Functional and fortified foods
Sports nutrition and dietary supplements
Animal feed and nutraceutical applications
The shift toward allergen-free, non-GMO, and clean-label formulations continues to accelerate demand, particularly as brands move away from soy-based proteins.
Key Market Insights for Decision Makers
Strong Growth Outlook: Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% through 2036
Form Leadership: Powder segment holds ~65% share
Application Dominance: Food & beverages lead with ~46% share
Policy Driver: Regulatory push for increased pulse consumption
Innovation Focus: Flavor optimization and improved extraction technologies
Emerging Opportunity: Meat substitutes and clean-label snack formulations
Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific and North America Lead Growth
The lentil protein concentrate market demonstrates strong regional growth variations:
India (11.5% CAGR): Driven by expanding pulse exports and domestic processing capacity
China (10.8% CAGR): Supported by increasing protein diversification and imports
United States (9.7% CAGR): Strong demand from plant-based food innovation
United Kingdom (9.3% CAGR): Growth driven by shifts toward meat alternatives
Germany (9.1% CAGR): Rising investment in local processing infrastructure
Brazil (8.9% CAGR): Emerging demand for fortified foods and protein snacks
Emerging markets benefit from expanding agricultural production and processing ecosystems, while developed regions focus on clean-label innovation and premium plant-based formulations.
The Competitive Edge: Technology, Sourcing, and Scale
The competitive landscape is shaped by supply chain control, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships. Key strategies include:
Securing agricultural partnerships for stable raw material supply
Investing in advanced extraction and flavor-masking technologies
Expanding regional processing capacities to reduce logistics costs
Focusing on organic and clean-label certifications
Leveraging mergers and acquisitions to accelerate market entry
Companies that optimize sensory performance and maintain traceable sourcing are gaining a competitive advantage in large-scale food manufacturing contracts.
Key Companies Profiled
Ingredion
Roquette Frères
Louis Dreyfus Company
Above Food
Burcon
BENEO
Avena Foods
Beyond Meat
Danone
Why FMI
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How large is the lentil protein concentrate market in 2026?
The global market is projected to reach USD 405.0 million in 2026.
What will the market be valued at by 2036?
The market is expected to reach USD 1,031.5 million by 2036.
What is the expected CAGR?
The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2026 and 2036.
Which segment leads the market?
Powder form leads with approximately 65% share due to logistical and processing advantages.
Which application dominates the market?
Food and beverages lead with approximately 46% share due to strong demand in plant-based products.
What is driving market growth?
Key drivers include regulatory support for pulse consumption, clean-label demand, plant-based food innovation, and advancements in extraction technologies.
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About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.
An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.
For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
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📞 +1-347-918-3531
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