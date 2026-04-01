MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited Edition lineup offers key performance optimization offerings. Nose, meet grindstone.









BOSTON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi, creator of the Smart Water Cooler® and the leading connected beverage platform for commercial spaces, today announced its most ambitious and innovative collection to date: The“Per My Last Email” Collection. Specifically developed to help the modern professional navigate the ever-growing complexities of today's workplace, this lineup will quite literally provide the liquid fuel required to survive Q2. Let's go ahead and deep dive right in to go over the key deliverables. Can everyone see our screen?

“We realized that employees don't just want flavored water,” said Bevi's COPKRO (Chief Optimal Productivity & Key Results Officer), April Furst.“They want to survive their 4:00 pm touch-base sync standup sitdown alignment deliverable status on something more than the same lunch they've had for 4 days straight.”

The Per My Last Email lineup includes:



Low-Hanging Fruit Punch: A deceptively easy flavor to enjoy that requires very low lift to drink and provides the instant gratification of a“quick win”-without any actual effort. Pretty high ROI, if you ask us.



Creative Juice: Delivers endless ideas and hints of out-of-the-box thinking. Warning: may cause long, rambling brainstorms with no real action items and the urge to use a whiteboard.



Calendar Cleanser: A refreshing blend sure to wash away the bitterness of back-to-back-to-back-to-back-could've-been-an-email meetings. Tastes like an hour for lunch and freedom. If you're looking for us, we're offline.



Mic Muter Mix: Free to sigh and mutter under your breath to your heart's desire. Drink sparingly to avoid dependence.



Emergency Edit Elixir: Made to be chugged in the 3 seconds between hitting "reply all" and realizing you attached the "Draft_V567_FINAL_BUT_DO_NOT_USE" version of the deck. Notes of cold sweat, sheer panic, and embarrassment.



Promotion Potion: Tastes like a 10% raise and the authority to delegate getting your ducks in a row. Results may vary by user and by company hierarchy.



Synergy Spritz: Mixes well with Creative Juice. Time to dive right in, ping the group, and align on the top-bottom-middle-line deliverables, are we right?

Delusional Confidence Boost: An extra bold blend that will give you the confidence you need to present that 50-slide pitch deck you never looked at in the next 30 minutes. Use caution if combining with Creative Juice to avoid presenting ideas that are completely incorrect.



“We're really moving the needle with this new collection,” added Furst.

Initial feedback to the exclusive lineup has been overwhelmingly positive, with corporate gurus praising its effectiveness in their day-to-day key output wrap-up roll-up touchdown.

The“Per My Last Email” Collection will be available exclusively on April 1st.

Let's take this offline. Circle back for a follow-up sync with Bevi by visiting and following us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Bevi

Founded in 2013 with a vision to eliminate the need for single-use bottles and cans, Bevi is redefining how beverages are delivered in shared spaces. Best known for its Smart Water Coolers®, Bevi has grown into the leading connected beverage platform, combining hardware, data, and beverage innovation to deliver premium still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced drinks on demand. Powered by real-time connectivity and insights, Bevi enables workplaces and commercial spaces to offer customizable, sustainable beverage experiences while reducing environmental impact. To date, Bevi machines have saved more than 1 billion single-use bottles and cans. Thousands of Bevi machines are installed across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland in workplaces, multifamily properties, gyms, and other commercial spaces for companies like Hyatt, Tripadvisor, Netflix, and Delta, as well as residential communities managed by Greystar and Colliers. For more information, visit .

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